Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce $437.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.93 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $482.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMC. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.89. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 4,956 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,962,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 256,568 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,260,000 after buying an additional 365,805 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,885,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,493,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,606,000 after buying an additional 1,510,647 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.