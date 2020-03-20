Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGLE. Fearnley Fonds lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Shares of EGLE opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

