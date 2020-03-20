Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.65. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

NYSE FE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

