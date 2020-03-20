Analysts Expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNCA shares. ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 76,149 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNCA remained flat at $$1.46 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 176,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,311. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.46. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

