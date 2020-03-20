Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce sales of $491.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.10 million to $492.97 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $623.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $717.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 128,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.