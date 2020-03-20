Analysts Expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TD Ameritrade.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.