Analysts Expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply