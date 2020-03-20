Analysts Expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.77. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of WSBC traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.84. 539,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,407.00. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,657 shares of company stock worth $147,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

