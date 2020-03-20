Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

3/4/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

2/28/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

2/7/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

1/24/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $101.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,115,000 after buying an additional 475,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,044,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 190,743 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

