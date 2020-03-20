Analysts Set $1.15 Price Target for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI)

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Drilling Products’ rating score has declined by 50.4% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $1.15 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superior Drilling Products an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:SDPI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

