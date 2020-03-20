Analysts Set Expectations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

