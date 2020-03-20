Analysts Set Expectations for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. 13,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 130.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.12 per share, with a total value of $531,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

