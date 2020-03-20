Analysts Set Expectations for General Mills, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 235.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 68.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 151,187 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

