Analysts Set Expectations for Tailored Brands Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tailored Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 263.49%. The business had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TLRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.33. 13,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. Tailored Brands has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 8.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

