Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 20th (ALRM, AMEH, AMTD, AQUA, ARAV, AREC, ARLP, BCPC, CGNX, CLRO)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 20th:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ovintiv Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company holds principal assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada. Ovintiv Inc., formerly known as Encana Corporation, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NYSEMKT:PHGE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,381 ($18.17).

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

