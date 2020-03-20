Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alteryx (AYX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) recently:

3/12/2020 – Alteryx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Alteryx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2020 – Alteryx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Alteryx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/28/2020 – Alteryx was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Alteryx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Alteryx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Alteryx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/19/2020 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $147.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $152.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Alteryx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Alteryx was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/12/2020 – Alteryx had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Alteryx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

2/4/2020 – Alteryx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AYX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.51. 2,065,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $160.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 256.61, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,251.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,862,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,853 shares of company stock valued at $68,903,123. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after buying an additional 236,935 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 940,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alteryx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

