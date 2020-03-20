Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ: TRCH) recently:

3/13/2020 – Torchlight Energy Resources was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2020 – Torchlight Energy Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

3/7/2020 – Torchlight Energy Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

2/28/2020 – Torchlight Energy Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

2/20/2020 – Torchlight Energy Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

2/18/2020 – Torchlight Energy Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Torchlight Energy Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 261,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 6,171.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

