Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ibstock (IBST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ibstock (LON: IBST) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2020 – Ibstock was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 279 ($3.67).

3/6/2020 – Ibstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 290 ($3.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Ibstock had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.88). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Ibstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 279 ($3.67). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Ibstock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 280 ($3.68).

3/2/2020 – Ibstock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 300 ($3.95).

2/13/2020 – Ibstock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – Ibstock had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.08). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Ibstock had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 340 ($4.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Ibstock had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Ibstock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON IBST traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 149.20 ($1.96). 1,773,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Ibstock plc has a 12 month low of GBX 182.07 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company has a market cap of $624.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 266.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01.

Get Ibstock plc alerts:

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ibstock plc will post 2162.0000633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Ibstock’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Ibstock news, insider Chris McLeish purchased 30,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11). Also, insider Joe Hudson acquired 9,247 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.