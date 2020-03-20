Analyzing DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) and The Competition

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ: DRTT) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DIRTT Environmental to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Competitors -6.25% -93.34% -5.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million -$4.40 million -15.86 DIRTT Environmental Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 4.31

DIRTT Environmental’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental. DIRTT Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DIRTT Environmental and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Competitors 2263 10066 17661 948 2.56

DIRTT Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 530.68%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 38.57%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of DIRTT Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

