Analyzing Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Kosmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.3%. Berry Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.8%. Kosmos Energy pays out -360.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berry Petroleum pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Berry Petroleum has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kosmos Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kosmos Energy and Berry Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 1 3 3 0 2.29 Berry Petroleum 0 7 2 0 2.22

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.16, indicating a potential upside of 936.35%. Berry Petroleum has a consensus target price of $8.71, indicating a potential upside of 258.61%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Berry Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Berry Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -3.69% -2.44% -0.48% Berry Petroleum 7.78% 11.42% 6.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Berry Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.16 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -11.88 Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.35 $43.54 million $1.35 1.80

Berry Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

