Anant Bhalla Purchases 4,075 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $5,619.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anant Bhalla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Anant Bhalla acquired 5,500 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,596. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 244,964 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

