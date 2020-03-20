Anholt Investments Ltd. Acquires 55,566 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 55,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $866,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 43,450 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $663,047.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 23,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $381,038.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 89,262 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.42.

NYSE CODI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 564,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,969. The company has a market capitalization of $782.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $4,661,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.