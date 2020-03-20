ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NLY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,861,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.48.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.