ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $42,444.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.02590617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00191713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

