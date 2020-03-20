Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 591.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,999 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Apache were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,952,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apache by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. 6,720,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,216,650. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Several research firms have commented on APA. SunTrust Banks downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

