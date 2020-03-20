Apache (NYSE:APA) Upgraded to “Buy” by MKM Partners

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by investment analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Apache alerts:

APA stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.90. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,034,000 after acquiring an additional 720,427 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Apache by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,812,000 after acquiring an additional 415,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 3,551.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,003,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.