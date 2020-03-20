APIS 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $84,795.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One APIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. APIS has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $84,795.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APIS has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007915 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,058,729,161 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.