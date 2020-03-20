APIX (APIX) Price Reaches $0.0397

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. APIX has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $16.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One APIX token can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.02564676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191455 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00036065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,891,257 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

