AppCoins Price Tops $0.0227 on Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and IDEX. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $666,226.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.02709864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00193048 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, BiteBTC, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

