Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report sales of $45.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $52.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $213.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.61 million to $225.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $269.49 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $281.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

