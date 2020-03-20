AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,982 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,449,000 after buying an additional 628,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after buying an additional 132,401 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,131,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,472,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,863,000 after buying an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.40 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.