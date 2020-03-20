AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,452 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alphabet worth $1,052,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,111.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,384.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,323.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $764.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

