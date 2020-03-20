AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 487,887 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of McKesson worth $379,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.79. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $111.71 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

