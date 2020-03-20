AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802,169 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of American Electric Power worth $289,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $23,032,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

