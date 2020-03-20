AQR Capital Management LLC Has $338.41 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,786,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 730,416 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Delta Air Lines worth $338,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $120,638,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $71,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,898,000 after buying an additional 1,045,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,176,000 after purchasing an additional 998,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

