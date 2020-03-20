AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 39,386 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,386 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $388,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.35.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

