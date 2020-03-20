Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Aragon has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00010538 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Bitfinex. Aragon has a total market cap of $21.51 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,615,203 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, AirSwap, Bitfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

