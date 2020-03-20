Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Analysts forecast that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will report sales of $840,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $870,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $880,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $910,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.27 million, with estimates ranging from $14.54 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Separately, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.11. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

