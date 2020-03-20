Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post sales of $7.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $4.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $21.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.41 million, with estimates ranging from $19.23 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.02% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

ARCT stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

