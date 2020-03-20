Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.58 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Ardor has a total market cap of $35.58 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006086 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, LiteBit.eu and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

