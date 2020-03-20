Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

