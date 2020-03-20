Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $391.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $382.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.74 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $373.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,906,000 after buying an additional 332,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after buying an additional 516,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 374,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.07%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.