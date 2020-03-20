argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,122 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of argenx worth $32,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of argenx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in argenx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 41,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.25. argenx SE – has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

