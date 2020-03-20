Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) is Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. Argo Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Argo Group worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Get Argo Group alerts:

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss acquired 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of ARGO opened at $31.65 on Friday. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $78.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.