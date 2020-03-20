Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Announces Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.