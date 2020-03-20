ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 510.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,821 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 2.22% of Transcat worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Transcat stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Transcat had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $199,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

