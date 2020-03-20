ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $6.01 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Signature Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.40.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.22.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

