ArtByte (ABY) Price Tops $0.0000

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00621502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007797 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

