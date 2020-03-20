Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.83% of Artesian Resources worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARTNA shares. BidaskClub raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,497. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

