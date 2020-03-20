Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell Purchases 50,000 Shares

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AHT stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.39. 3,446,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,938. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 682,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

