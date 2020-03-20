Asian Fintech Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,462.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $32,462.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

